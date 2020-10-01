HH Global Completes Acquisition of InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) (“InnerWorkings”) and HH Global Group Limited (“HH Global”) today announced the completion of HH Global’s acquisition of InnerWorkings. The combined organization will be led by Robert MacMillan, Chairman and Group CEO of HH Global, together with experienced senior managers from both companies.

The transaction was announced on July 16, 2020 and received approval from InnerWorkings stockholders on September 24, 2020. Under the terms of the merger agreement, InnerWorkings stockholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of InnerWorkings common stock they hold. As a result of the completion of the transaction, shares of InnerWorkings common stock were removed from listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, with trading in InnerWorkings shares suspended prior to the opening of business on October 1, 2020.