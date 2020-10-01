 

iShares Leverages the Full Breadth of BlackRock’s Investment Platform to Expand Megatrend ETF Line-Up

The structural shifts influencing the future of the global economy and society have accelerated in 2020, leading to increased investor demand for strategies that go beyond traditional sector, market capitalization and geographic classifications.

To help clients seek exposure to these transformative forces, BlackRock is expanding its Megatrend suite by introducing three active transparent exchange traded funds (ETFs) managed by experienced investors from BlackRock’s Fundamental Active Equity franchise and one index-tracking ETF. The funds are designed to provide unique exposure to technology and healthcare innovation.

Active Transparent ETFs:

  • BlackRock Future Health ETF (NYSE:BMED): Provides access to innovative and emerging companies in the healthcare sector
    • Lead Portfolio Manager: Erin Xie, PhD
    • Reference Benchmark: MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI)
  • BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSE:BTEK): Invests in companies developing innovative and emerging technologies in the technology sector
    • Lead Portfolio Manager: Tony Kim
    • Reference Benchmark: MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI)
  • BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSE:BFTR): Offers exposure to innovative companies across sectors in the small/mid cap growth category
    • Lead Portfolio Manager: Phil Ruvinsky
    • Reference Benchmark: Russell 2500 Growth

Index-Tracking ETF:

  • iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSE:IWFH): Seeks to track an index of developed and emerging market companies that provide products, services and technologies that empower individuals to work remotely, and support an increasingly virtual way of life.
    • Index: NYSE FactSet Global Virtual Work and Life Index

“Megatrends are driving the world’s economic, social and technological transformation, presenting tremendous investment opportunities and investor demand. We are still in the early days of growth for these funds. iShares projects that the megatrend category is projected to grow 500% to $250bn by 2024,” said Armando Senra, Head of iShares Americas. “The iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF will be the first to capture the globally diversified exposures representative of the trends that have been accelerated over the last six months. Around the world economic activity has already begun to shift as we become increasingly comfortable with a virtual and internet-dependent way of life and investors are looking for strategies to capture that change.”

