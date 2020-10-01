Argo Group Appoints Allison Kiene to Serve as Group General Counsel

“Allison joins Argo with a wealth of experience in all aspects of the insurance industry’s legal, regulatory and compliance environments,” said Rehnberg. “She will serve as a valuable member of the executive committee as we look to simplify the organization and pursue growth in our most profitable businesses.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) (“Argo” or “the company”), an underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products, today announced the appointment of Allison Kiene to serve as the company’s general counsel. In this role, Kiene will be responsible for the company’s legal and compliance teams and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Kevin Rehnberg.

“We would also like to thank Susan Comparato for serving as our former U.S. general counsel and managing much of the group’s legal and compliance responsibilities during this transition period. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Susan as she moves into her new role leading our Programs, Transportation and Alternative Risk Solutions businesses.”

Kiene joins Argo from Sompo International Holdings Ltd., where she served as assistant general counsel and chief compliance officer, data protection officer. She held similar roles with increasing responsibility at Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd., Blue Capital Management Ltd. and Familymeds Group Inc. Kiene has a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and a Juris Doctor in law from the University of Connecticut.

