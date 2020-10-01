 

Net Asset Value(s)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 15:30  |  35   |   |   
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc    
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69    
Net Asset Value    
The Company announces:    
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 September 2020 £35.92m  
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves) at 30 September 2020 £35.92m  
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 54,467,002  
     
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 30 September 2020 was:    
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * 65.96p  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * 65.26p  
     
Ordinary share price  47.00p  
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (28.74%)  
     
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 30/09/2020  
   
       
Portolio summary: % of portfolio
1 Cash and other net current assets 25.86%  
2 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes) 19.22%  
3 Volex Plc 14.99%  
4 Adept Technology Group Plc  7.20%  
5 Hargreaves Services Plc  6.01%  
6 Synectics Plc 5.62%  
7 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 5.20%  
8 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 5.12%  
9 Duke Royalty Ltd 2.87%  
10 Science in Sport Plc 1.76%  
11 Pennant International Group Plc 0.83%  
12 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.59%  
  Other 4.73%  
  Total 100.00%  

DOWG STRA/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
29.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
28.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
25.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
24.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
23.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
22.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
21.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
18.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)
17.09.20
Net Asset Value(s)