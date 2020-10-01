 

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly E-Commerce Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2021 (Period July 1 -- September 30, 2020)

The Company Substantially Exceeds its Previous Quarterly Record, of $62,864.06 in E-Commerce Sales, Reported During its 1st Fiscal Quarter 2021 (Period: April 1 -- June 30, 2020)

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that its highest margin business segment (E-Commerce), continues to demonstrate meaningful levels of growth, momentum, and overall strength.  For its 2ndFiscal Quarter 2021 (Period: July 1 – September 30, 2020), the Company generated record Quarterly sales – with respect to its E-Commerce sales.  The Company is confident that its existing fulfillment infrastructure can handle significant levels of additional growth, should that occur.  The Company has substantial levels of inventory on hand, for all of its products and product lines (fully paid for).

The Company remains highly confident in its future growth prospects and continues to receive an increasing number of re-orders from both E-Commerce and Retail customers.  

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Peach-Lemon).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

