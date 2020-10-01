 

Verizon Fios adds new Spanish-language VOD content

Customers get content from leading networks at no additional cost

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, Verizon Fios customers have even more options when it comes to Spanish-language content, with over 400 hours of video on-demand content from leading Spanish-language networks to choose from, including: RCN Nuestra Tele, Antena 3, HOLA! TV, Sur Peru, and Canal Sur. The new VOD content will be offered at no additional cost for current Verizon Fios customers that subscribe to a Spanish TV package. 

“Verizon is committed to providing compelling content that appeals to our diverse customer base in language and in culture,” said Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer at Verizon Consumer Group. “We celebrate diversity and the contributions of the Hispanic community everyday by keeping our customers connected to the content and stories that matter most to them, and delivering access to premium content in music and entertainment, including top-performing programming such as telenovelas, talk shows, and game shows from diverse networks.”

New culturally-relevant content from leading networks

The new lineup of free video on demand content includes fan favorites from different countries including: “La Hija del Mariachi” and “Secretos del Paraiso” from Nuestra Tele, talk show format “El Hormiguero” from Antena 3, daily celebrity news show “La Hora HOLA!” from HOLA! TV, and rags to riches leading telenovela “Encantadoras” from Canal Sur. Video-on-demand will be available for the following channels starting October 1:

  • RCN Nuestra Tele: The top rated Colombian broadcaster offers world class novelas, award winning news programs and other general entertainment content - plus exclusive rights to the professional Colombian soccer league.
  • Antena 3: From the top media group in Spain, Atresmedia, offers internationally known series, the best game shows, breaking news and entertainment for the whole family.
  • HOLA! TV: The best of HOLA! Magazine adapted for television profiling the life of celebrities, fashion and royalty.
  • Sur Peru: Content from the top-rated broadcaster in Peru, including general entertainment content from the top rated networks in Peru.
  • Canal Sur: The Latin American “Super Station” offers a blend of the best content Latin America has to offer.

Verizon Fios customers can access the new Spanish- language VOD content via the On Demand menu on their set-top box.

For more information about Verizon Fios and how to sign up, please visit https://www.verizon.com/home/international-programming/ .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

