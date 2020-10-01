Roofing Tiles Market to Hit $41.35 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research
Rise in demand for roofing tiles due to population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with disposable income drive the global roofing tiles market.
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Roofing Tiles Market by Material Type (Clay Tiles, Concrete Tiles, and Others), by Construction Type (New Construction, and Renovation & Replacement), and End-User (Residential and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. As per the report, the global roofing tiles industry was pegged at $30.40 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $41.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in demand for roofing tiles due to population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with disposable income drive the global roofing tiles market. However, high installation cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in lifestyle and increase in new construction and remodeling activities across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
Covid-19 scenario:
- The Covid-19 outbreak has several affected the construction industry as the majority of the workers have migrated to their hometown and governments have temporarily suspended all construction activities, especially in the metro cities.
- Due to the global adoption of work from home culture, there will be a significant decline in the construction of commercial places and offices even after the pandemic.
Download Report Sample (225 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7501
The concrete tiles segment dominated the market
By material type, the concrete tiles segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of concrete roof tiles in the countries such as Columbia, Panama, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as concrete roof tile suits to the construction of fabricated roofs and sloping roofs. The report also analyzes clay tiles and others.
0 Kommentare