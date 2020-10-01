 

Roofing Tiles Market to Hit $41.35 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 15:45  |  59   |   |   

Rise in demand for roofing tiles due to population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with disposable income drive the global roofing tiles market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Roofing Tiles Market by Material Type (Clay Tiles, Concrete Tiles, and Others), by Construction Type (New Construction, and Renovation & Replacement), and End-User (Residential and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. As per the report, the global roofing tiles industry was pegged at $30.40 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $41.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for roofing tiles due to population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with disposable income drive the global roofing tiles market. However, high installation cost hampers the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in lifestyle and increase in new construction and remodeling activities across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak has several affected the construction industry as the majority of the workers have migrated to their hometown and governments have temporarily suspended all construction activities, especially in the metro cities.
  • Due to the global adoption of work from home culture, there will be a significant decline in the construction of commercial places and offices even after the pandemic.

Download Report Sample (225 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7501

The concrete tiles segment dominated the market

By material type, the concrete tiles segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of concrete roof tiles in the countries such as Columbia, Panama, Malaysia, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia as concrete roof tile suits to the construction of fabricated roofs and sloping roofs. The report also analyzes clay tiles and others.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Gamma Biosciences Acquires Nanopareil to Advance Next-Generation Purification Capabilities of ...
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Run The World: ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Takes Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level
Insulating Glass Window Market worth $16.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan Pizza
The Best Pools Begin with the Best Pump
Accord-UK launches Pelgraz▼(pegfilgrastim) Pre-filled Injector and patient app, supporting ...
NUST MISIS: New Materials for a Device That Prevents Accidents Consequences at the Third-generation NPPs
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Ultromics Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering AI-based Cardiovascular Suite, EchoGo
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease