Roofing Tiles Market to Hit $41.35 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for roofing tiles due to population growth and rapid urbanization and industrialization coupled with disposable income drive the global roofing tiles market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Roofing Tiles Market by Material Type (Clay Tiles, Concrete Tiles, and Others), by Construction Type (New Construction, and Renovation & Replacement), and End-User (Residential and Non-residential): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027. As per the report, the global roofing tiles industry was pegged at $30.40 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $41.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.