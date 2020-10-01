 

DEBIOPHARM LAUNCHES TRILYNX - A LARGE-SCALE PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL TO FURTHER EVALUATE XEVINAPANT IN THE TREATMENT OF HEAD & NECK CANCER

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.10.2020, 16:05  |  48   |   |   
Lausanne, Switzerland (ots) - First patient dosed in the randomized,
placebo-controlled Phase III study of xevinapant (Debio 1143) vs placebo when
added to chemoradiotherapy (CRT) in high-risk patients with locally advanced
squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (LA-SCCHN)

Debiopharm ( http://www.debiopharm.com ), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company,
announced today the first patient dosed in their phase III clinical trial
(TrilynX) with xevinapant, an orally available antagonist of IAPs (Inhibitor of
apoptosis proteins) cancer therapy in combination with CRT for LA-SCCHN patients
. This prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter,
2-arm clinical trial is being conducted to demonstrate the superior efficacy of
xevinapant vs. placebo when added to CRT in high risk head and neck patients
including those affected in the throat and vocal chords (oropharynx
-HPV-negative, hypopharynx and larynx). The TrilynX study is being launched
worldwide in 25 countries in over 200 sites with the aim of enrolling
approximately 700 patients.

This trial launch follows the positive phase II results observed at 3-year
follow-up analysis showing superior and statistically significant locoregional
control, progression-free survival and overall survival vs. the placebo control
group. Efficacy during phase III will be evaluated by multiple radiological and
clinical variables including event-free survival, progression-free survival, and
duration of response.

"The launch of the TrilynX trial follows several key 2020 milestones in the
development of xevinapant including the FDA Breakthrough Designation in February
and the recent presentation this fall of our clinically meaningful 3-year, phase
II data at the ESMO (European Society of Medical Oncology) virtual congress. We
expect that this large-scale trial will confirm the strong outcomes observed in
phase II, bring us a step further towards positively impacting the lives of
high-risk head & neck cancer patients." expressed Bertrand Ducrey,CEO of
Debiopharm.

Worldwide, head and neck cancer accounts for more than 650,000 cases and 330,000
deaths annually1 making it the 6th most common cancer type worldwide. LA-SCCHN
is a highly debilitating disease, gradually progressing impaired breathing,
swallowing, and speech.2 Risk for the disease is linked with alcohol and tobacco
abuse, largely due to exposure to carcinogens in the upper airways. Despite
standard of care CRT, at least 50% of patients with LA-SCCHN develop
locoregional or distant relapses, which are usually detected within the first 2
years of treatment,3,4 hence the need to identify new therapeutic solutions.

Debiopharm's commitment to patients

Debiopharm, Swiss Biotech Award Winner 2020, develops innovative therapies that
target high unmet medical needs in oncology and bacterial infections.Bridging
the gap between disruptive discovery products and real-world patient reach, we
identify high-potential compounds and technologies for in-licensing, clinically
demonstrate their safety and efficacy and then select large pharmaceutical
commercialization partners to maximize patient access globally.

Visit us http://www.debiopharm.com/

Follow us @DebiopharmNews at http://twitter.com/DebiopharmNews

References

1. Bray F et al. CA Cancer J Clin, 2018 68 (6): 394-424.

2. Marur S, and Forastiere AA. Mayo Clinic Proceedings 2018, 83 (4): 489-501.

3. Grégoire V et al. , Annals of Oncology 2010, 21 (suppl_5): v184-v86.

4. AWMF. 2019. 'S3 guidelines - Laryngeal carcinoma, diagnosis and therapy.

Contact:

Debiopharm Contact
Dawn Haughton - Communication Manager
mailto:dawn.haughton@debiopharm.com
Tel: +41 (0)21 321 01 11

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121610/4722548
OTS: Debiopharm International SA


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DBAG investiert in Hausheld AG / Wachstumskapital: Die Beteiligungsgesellschaft steckt Millionen in die Digitalisierung der Energiewirtschaft (FOTO)
1,2 Mrd. Euro Schaden durch Fehlbeschaffung von Masken / Verband Technischer Handel bietet ...
Daimler-Dieselgate: So stehen die Chancen von Mercedes-Fahrern im Abgasskandal (FOTO)
Vivaris launcht Mate-Innovation / Neue Variante Mio Mio Mate Zero eingeführt (FOTO)
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to ...
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
New Normal im deutschen Emissionsmarkt: Kapitalerhöhungen ziehen deutlich an
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
PwC Deutschland und moresophy vereinfachen Compliance-Prozesse im Bereich IT-Sicherheit und ...
Deutsches Know-how für E-Mobilitätsboom: BENTELER auf Bosch-Stand bei "Auto Beijing"
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: KELAG-Kärntner Elektrizitäts-Aktiengesellschaft / Halbjahresfinanzbericht ...
Haribo macht Tiere froh! / V-Partei³ freut sich über Auslistung aus den Regalen
PERI druckt erstes Wohnhaus Deutschlands (FOTO)
EANS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
DB Region in NRW wieder bei 75 Prozent Auslastung / 2021 neues Hilfsprogramm nötig / ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Placement and board changes - ATTACHMENT
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Westfalen-Blatt: Oetker: "Wir haben seit 2014 keine Geschäftsbeziehung mehr zu der Firma Wilke«

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:05 Uhr
EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Q3 2020 Trading Update
17:05 Uhr
Ferrero-Eigentümer lösen bislang verborgenes Offshore-Finanzkonstrukt auf
17:05 Uhr
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 01.10.2020 - 17.00 Uhr
17:04 Uhr
Boehringer Ingelheim hat einen 'Kandidaten' im Kampf gegen Corona
17:04 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Metro-Machtkampf: Kretinsky startet freiwilliges Übernahmeangebot
17:03 Uhr
Merkel und „wir“: Über die Sprache der Bundeskanzlerin
17:03 Uhr
SMASHDOCs announces full integration with Microsoft
17:03 Uhr
smartwork solutions GmbH: SMASHDOCs schließt vollständige Integration in Microsoft ab
17:02 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Brexit-Vertragsbruch: EU-Kommission startet Verfahren gegen London
17:01 Uhr
DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc.: Trintech to Bring Together Global Customer Base with the Launch of Trintech Connect 2020