Manulife Investment Management's Strategic Fixed Income Strategy wins Active Global Fixed Income Strategy of the year

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Investment Management announced today that Manulife Strategic Fixed Income Strategy was recently awarded Active Global Fixed Income Strategy of the year from the Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards. The strategy was evaluated on 1,3, and 5 year active performance returns in U.S. dollars compared with the most relevant benchmark. When evaluated against the institutional active global fixed income peer group, Manulife Strategic Fixed Income Strategy ranked in the top quartile on a 1 year basis and the second quartile on both a 3 and 5 year basis. 1

The award criteria also examined the number of mandates that have been won over a 12 month period, assets under management, consistency in investment style, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration and analysis in the portfolio, and the quality of client servicing.

"Thank you to Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards for recognizing not only the performance of our flagship Strategic Fixed Income Strategy, but also for giving the team an opportunity to showcase the transparency of their investment process," said Christopher P. Conkey, CFA, global head of public markets, Manulife Investment Management. "From a firm perspective, we believe in supporting our clients with the benefit of knowledge exchange, in facilitating an in-depth understanding of their mandates, and in providing insight on wider industry developments in capital markets and asset management."

The Manulife Investment Management Strategic Fixed Income Strategy seeks to generate competitive, risk-adjusted performance by investing across global fixed-income markets. The strategy is managed by Daniel S. Janis III, senior portfolio manager, head of global multi-sector fixed income; Thomas C. Goggins and Kisoo Park, senior portfolio managers; and Christopher M. Chapman, CFA, portfolio manager. The team looks to add value primarily through sector rotation, security selection, and opportunistic currency investments and believes in a fundamental, risk-managed investment process that finds opportunities around the globe while controlling interest-rate, credit, currency, and liquidity risk. Together, the portfolio management team averages 31 years of investment industry experience and manages over US$35 billion in assets on behalf of institutional and retail investors.