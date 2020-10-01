 

Current Expands Product Offering With New XL T8 Type B Double-Ended LED Tube

GE Current, a Daintree company is proud to announce the latest addition to its rapidly growing Type B Double-Ended product portfolio, the XL.

Current announces a new XL Type B Double-Ended Tube.

The XL is Current’s take on premium tubes. It delivers market leading lumens per watt as well as extended life, rated at 70,000 hours. This new line of LED tubes offers 35% greater energy efficiency and 40% longer life than a standard Type B Double-Ended LED Tube.

Its name even reflects these high standards: Xtra High LPW and Xtra Long Life.

XL T8 Type B Double-Ended LED Tubes are ideal for applications where reduced maintenance is a must. The added life results in fewer replacements over time, which makes these the perfect addition to any retail, manufacturing, warehouse or distribution center where longevity and reliability are at the forefront.

“We’ve been able to increase life and efficiency without compromising on safety as that is still our top priority when putting products into the market,” said Brian Woodford, Product Marketing Manager at Current.

The XL tubes come equipped with the following added safety features to safeguard users at every step of installation and ownership:

  • The in-line fuse kit
  • An internal safety switch to provide protection for the installer
  • An internal misapplication circuit that offers protection if the lamp were to be placed in a ballasted fixture

The current offering includes 4’ tubes that are available in 9.5-watt, 13-watt and 16-watt configurations. These tubes provide customers with lumens ranging from 1550 to 2550.

Visit the Current website for more information on the XL.

About GE Current, a Daintree company

Current enhances commercial and industrial facilities, cities, greenhouses and all spaces in between with advanced lighting and intelligent controls. Working with our partners, we deliver the best possible outcomes for our customers. See why Current is always on at www.gecurrent.com.



