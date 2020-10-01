 

Rite Aid Kicks Off Celebration of Front-Line Pharmacy Heroes

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) announced the kick-off of the company’s annual Pharmacy Champions program, which the drug store chain is rebranding “Pharmacy Heroes” to acknowledge the heroism and remarkable service provided by Rite Aid’s pharmacy team in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Held throughout October during American Pharmacists Month, the Pharmacy Hero Contest gives Rite Aid customers the opportunity to honor any pharmacist or pharmacy technician who has gone above and beyond to deliver exceptional health care service to them. By nominating a deserving pharmacy team member through Rite Aid’s online submission form at www.riteaid.com/pharmacyhero, customers will also earn a chance to win $1,000 in Rite Aid Gift Cards.

“As part of our RxEvolution, Rite Aid pharmacists serve as holistic health advocates for our customers, in addition to offering traditional medication counseling, immunizations, clinical services and alternative remedies,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rite Aid. “Our trusted pharmacists have demonstrated their value throughout these challenging times by going above and beyond to remain on the front lines as dependable healthcare heroes. We look forward to giving our customers a chance to share stories of how Rite Aid’s neighborhood pharmacy teams have helped them during these difficult times.”

A panel of judges will evaluate entries based on the effort, impact, and operational excellence of each pharmacy team member in Rite Aid’s 11 Divisional areas, and will select a total of 11 pharmacists and 11 pharmacy technicians as winners representing all areas. Each winning Rite Aid Pharmacy Hero will receive $1,000 in Rite Aid gift cards and a $1,000 donation in their name to a KidCents charity of their choice. KidCents, a charitable giving program of The Rite Aid Foundation, supports 480 local nonprofits addressing health and wellness challenges facing children in the neighborhoods that Rite Aid serves.

The 22 customers who recognized the winning Rite Aid pharmacy team members will also receive $1,000 in Rite Aid gift cards. For complete details and official rules, go to any Rite Aid store or visit www.riteaid.com/pharmacyhero.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 18 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to approximately 4 million members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

