 

CBTS Advanced Automation Promotes IT Excellence and Enterprise Modernization

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 16:00  |  37   |   |   

CBTS is pleased to announce the launch of Advanced Automation solutions built on the Red Hat Ansible Platform. By combining CBTS services, infrastructure, and networking capabilities with certified expertise on the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, CBTS Advanced Automation enables clients to take the necessary steps to automate management of applications, systems, and processes. With guidance and hands-on assistance from CBTS Advanced Automation experts, clients can automate time-intensive operations, from configuration management and application deployment to securing endpoints and managing cloud computing workloads.

"From the beginning, the goal of implementing CBTS Advanced Automation is to free up our clients' IT staff from day-to-day management of hundreds or thousands of systems and applications," said Al Early, CBTS Vice President and Principal, Consulting Services. "No matter the enterprise strategy, once automation priorities are in place, IT can advance key initiatives and drive business innovation."

As a certified Red Hat Premier Partner, CBTS leverages its extensive experience and relationships to accelerate successful client automation outcomes. With every engagement, CBTS:

  • Augments legacy automation solutions. CBTS provides products and services to enable advanced automation with role-based access control, security, auditing, and delegation capabilities required by enterprise organizations.
  • Enables enterprise modernization. Through its advanced automation products, CBTS empowers clients to increase infrastructure stability, scale hybrid-cloud environments, speed time-to-market, ensure continuous compliance, and foster DevOps culture.
  • Improves efficiency, increases productivity. CBTS Advanced Automation shifts valuable IT staff from ongoing and time-consuming maintenance responsibilities by enhancing customer experience, promoting innovation, and achieving top-line business value.

"We're energized to partner with Red Hat to deliver better outcomes for our clients through advanced automation," added Early. "And we're proud of our people achieving the highest level of Red Hat Ansible certification, strengthening our partnership, and giving us the ability to help clients excel."

Learn how to maximize your organization's IT potential with CBTS Advanced Automation on Red Hat Ansible.

About CBTS
 CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. From Unified Communications to Cloud Services and beyond, CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

Cincinnati Bell Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
OnX Advanced Automation Promotes IT Excellence and Enterprise Modernization
15:27 Uhr
CBTS Partners With Microsoft Teams to Securely Connect Remote Workers at Enterprise Scale
30.09.20
CBTS Announces Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Service
30.09.20
CBTS NaaS Awarded Product of the Year by CIOReview
29.09.20
OnX, Cisco Meraki, and Federated Co-operatives Team up to Unite 1,500+ Retail Locations in Western Canada
18.09.20
Cincinnati Bell Will Use Wireless Spectrum Licenses to Expand Broadband Access in Operating Area