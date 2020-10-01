CBTS Advanced Automation Promotes IT Excellence and Enterprise Modernization

"From the beginning, the goal of implementing CBTS Advanced Automation is to free up our clients' IT staff from day-to-day management of hundreds or thousands of systems and applications," said Al Early, CBTS Vice President and Principal, Consulting Services. "No matter the enterprise strategy, once automation priorities are in place, IT can advance key initiatives and drive business innovation."

CBTS is pleased to announce the launch of Advanced Automation solutions built on the Red Hat Ansible Platform. By combining CBTS services, infrastructure, and networking capabilities with certified expertise on the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, CBTS Advanced Automation enables clients to take the necessary steps to automate management of applications, systems, and processes. With guidance and hands-on assistance from CBTS Advanced Automation experts, clients can automate time-intensive operations, from configuration management and application deployment to securing endpoints and managing cloud computing workloads.

As a certified Red Hat Premier Partner, CBTS leverages its extensive experience and relationships to accelerate successful client automation outcomes. With every engagement, CBTS:

Augments legacy automation solutions. CBTS provides products and services to enable advanced automation with role-based access control, security, auditing, and delegation capabilities required by enterprise organizations.

Enables enterprise modernization. Through its advanced automation products, CBTS empowers clients to increase infrastructure stability, scale hybrid-cloud environments, speed time-to-market, ensure continuous compliance, and foster DevOps culture.

Improves efficiency, increases productivity. CBTS Advanced Automation shifts valuable IT staff from ongoing and time-consuming maintenance responsibilities by enhancing customer experience, promoting innovation, and achieving top-line business value.

"We're energized to partner with Red Hat to deliver better outcomes for our clients through advanced automation," added Early. "And we're proud of our people achieving the highest level of Red Hat Ansible certification, strengthening our partnership, and giving us the ability to help clients excel."

Learn how to maximize your organization's IT potential with CBTS Advanced Automation on Red Hat Ansible.

