 

American Water Resources Celebrates 1 Million Customer Milestone and 20th Anniversary with Nationwide Sweepstakes

American Water Resources, a subsidiary of American Water and part of the Homeowner Services division, announced today that it has enrolled its one millionth customer during the company’s 20th anniversary year. To celebrate, the company is launching a six-week, Home Sweet Homeowner Sweepstakes (9/28/2020 – 11/6/2020) for a chance to win a grand prize of $2,000.

“We are thrilled that American Water Resources has reached two remarkable milestones while delivering first-class service to one million customers over the last two decades,” said Eric Palm, President, American Water Resources. “Both are a testament to our ongoing dedication and commitment to serving our customers, delivering quality protection programs and fostering innovation in the home warranty sector.”

American Water Resources is excited to commemorate its achievements by giving individuals across the country a chance to win monetary prizes by submitting personal stories highlighting unexpected home repairs or proactive approaches for everyday homeowner problems. Prizes range from $5 to $50, with a $2,000 grand prize winner, selected by Fooji, Inc., the official sweepstakes operator and provider.

As a leader in the home warranty space, American Water Resources provides over 2 million protection programs to homeowners across the US, earning a customer claim satisfaction score of 90 percent. The company currently has 12 successful partnerships throughout the country spanning from New York City, N.Y. to Orlando, Fla. to San Francisco, Calif.

No Purchase Necessary to enter the sweepstakes. Must be at least 18 and reside in a state (other than New York) or the District of Columbia. Void in other locations. Sweeps begins Midnight (ET) 9/28/20 and ends 11:59 PM (ET) 11/6/20.

Participants are invited to submit personal experiences and stories around unexpected home repairs and resolutions, but it is not necessary to submit a story to enter or win. All prizes are digital. Instant winners will be notified following their submission. The $2,000 grand prize winner will be notified via email on 11/7/2020 by sweepstakes operator/provider, Fooji, Inc. For official rules or to enter, and for how to enter without submitting a story, click here. New York residents are not eligible to participate in the sweepstakes.

About American Water Resources

American Water Resources offers protection programs to homeowners in 43 states and Washington, D.C. The company currently services over 2 million home warranty contracts and has been providing protection programs for 20 years. More than nine out of 10 customers are satisfied, and the company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. American Water Resources also provides its protection programs to homeowners through municipal partnerships with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Orlando Utilities Commission, Nashville Metro Water Services and others. For more information, visit American Water Resources at awrusa.com.

About Fooji

Fooji is an award-winning brand activation platform that helps the world's most beloved brands acquire and engage fans. Founded in 2015 by Gregg Morton and Erik Zamudio, Fooji has become an industry leader in the brand activation space through its innovative method of reaching consumers. To date, Fooji has driven more than six billion impressions, worked with more than 150 brands, and delivered more than 500,000 total experiences to fans around the world. Learn more at www.fooji.com and follow us on social to experience the magic of on-demand marketing.

