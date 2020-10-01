Hewlett Packard Enterprise Becomes the Only Major Server Manufacturer to Ship World’s Most Secure Industry-Standard, Made-in-USA Servers

The new HPE ProLiant DL380T server is shipping today to U.S. customers as the first industry-standard server to be produced through the HPE Trusted Supply Chain process, which HPE plans to expand to the rest of its portfolio in 2021.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced it is delivering the highest level of security 1 for a growing number of U.S. federal and public sector customers that prefer U.S. sourced products with verifiable cyber assurance by expanding and further securing its supply chain. HPE is the only major server manufacturer to produce made-in-USA industry-standard servers. 2 The new servers include advanced security features that are built by vetted HPE employees in highly secure U.S. facilities as part of the HPE Trusted Supply Chain initiative launched today.

HPE Expands Industry-leading Security Capabilities from the Edge-to-Cloud

HPE is the world’s leading supplier for trusted computing by being the first vendor to embed silicon-based security into its industry-standard servers. Its exclusive silicon root of trust technology runs in over two million servers globally today and has formed the foundation for HPE’s vision for securing the enterprise to deliver experiences from the edge-to-cloud, platform as-a-Service.

HPE also delivers the industry’s most advanced, embedded network security with Aruba’s high-performing, highly reliable and secure wired and wireless network infrastructure solutions. Additionally, HPE’s recent acquisition of Scytale further extends zero trust capabilities by standardizing and accelerating service authentication across cloud, container, and on-premises infrastructures.

“Customers turn to HPE to accelerate innovation and power any application need while gaining data protection throughout the lifecycle,” said John Grosso, vice president of Global Operations Engineering, Supply Chain, at HPE. “With the new HPE Trusted Supply Chain, we are furthering our commitment to deliver the highest level of security in all of our server products by diversifying our supply base with U.S. sourcing and applying stronger security at the factory floor. We are ensuring that our customers will have full visibility and cyber assurance of their servers to focus resources on deploying their new solutions and optimizing their IT experience.”