 

Marsh & McLennan to Host Third Quarter Earnings Investor Call on October 29

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 16:00  |  34   |   |   

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, plans to announce third quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, October 29, 2020, before the market opens. The news release will also be available on mmc.com.

Following the news release, President and CEO Dan Glaser and CFO Mark McGivney will lead a teleconference with investors at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The discussion will include a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial +1 866-437-7574. Callers from outside the United States should dial +1 409-220-9376. The access code for both numbers is 8343803. The live audio webcast will be accessible on mmc.com, and a replay will be available approximately two hours after the event.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 76,000 colleagues advise clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of $17 billion, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh advises individual and commercial clients of all sizes on insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and solutions to help organizations reshape work, retirement, investment and health outcomes for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @mmc_global or subscribe to BRINK.

