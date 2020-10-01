Northern Trust Enhances Benefit Payment Access for Participants in Canadian Plans

The capability allows pension and benefit plan participants to access their program information in real time, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in French or in English. The self-service option supplements mailings, call centres and other means of requesting statements and related information.

In its continuing commitment to optimize services and solutions for clients, Northern Trust Canada announced today the launch of its multifaceted online portal, Benefit Payment Participant Passport, enabling advanced automation for participants of Canadian benefit plans.

Pensioners are able to enroll themselves via a secure internet connection and review their balance and payment information online. Participants can also update personal information, review payment history, modify payment and deposit instructions, as well as review and print tax documents.

“We listened to our clients when they told us they want their participants to have real-time access to benefit payment information and are excited to offer these new and innovative capabilities,” said Katie Pries, President and CEO of Northern Trust Canada. “Information is all about choice, convenience and security, and we are always looking to make our services more accessible and more intuitive for our clients.”

