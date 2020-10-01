 

DGAP-News GRENKE AG: Jens Rönnberg to become interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 16:06  |  36   |   |   

DGAP-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
GRENKE AG: Jens Rönnberg to become interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

01.10.2020 / 16:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Jens Rönnberg to become interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

Baden-Baden, October 1, 2020: The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG has elected Jens Rönnberg as interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Jens Rönnberg is a tax consultant and auditor and has been a member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG since November 2019. He is assuming the office of Deputy Chairman from Wolfgang Grenke, whose Supervisory Board mandate has been suspended since September 21, 2020.

The Audit Committee continues to consist of Florian Schulte (Chairman) and Jens Rönnberg. The new member of the Audit Committee is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ernst-Moritz Lipp, who is taking over from Wolfgang Grenke on an interim basis.

The new member of the Personnel Committee is Jens Rönnberg. The other members of the Committee continue to be Ljiljana Mitic and Ernst-Moritz Lipp.

The duties of the Strategy Committee are transferred to the entire Supervisory Board.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Team Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.de

Press contact
Stefan Wichmann
Executive Communications Consulting
Alfred-Bierwirth-Weg 2
D-53572 Unkel (b. Bonn)
Phone: +49 22 24 98 77 98
Email: presse@grenke.de
Mobile: +49 (0) 171 20 20 300


About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

Further information about GRENKE and its products is available at: www.grenke.de


01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7221 50 07-204
Fax: +49 (0)7221 50 07-4218
E-mail: investor@grenke.de
Internet: www.grenke.de
ISIN: DE000A161N30
WKN: A161N3
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138377

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138377  01.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138377&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGRENKE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro

Diskussion: KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Grenke auf 'Reduce'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Institutional Business mit Ankäufen von rund 160 Mio. Euro weiter aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer to accelerate transformation to address challenging market ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data reports successful first half-year and confirms forecast
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Jens Rönnberg wird interimistisch stellvertretender AR-Vorsitzender der GRENKE AG (deutsch)
16:06 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Jens Rönnberg wird interimistisch stellvertretender AR-Vorsitzender der GRENKE AG
30.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Anleger vorsichtig nach TV-Duell in den USA
30.09.20
Bafin beleuchtet auch Grenke-Konzernabschluss
30.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Moderates Minus nach TV-Duell im US-Wahlkampf
30.09.20
Grenke: Zentrale Fragen zur „Österreich-Connection” bleiben unbeantwortet - Aktie arbeitet sich ins Plus
30.09.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Erholungsversuch von Grenke stockt - Viceroy äußert sich wieder
30.09.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: Viele Störfeuer für Märkte - Allianz, Hornbach, Grenke, Lithium im Check
29.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Gewinnmitnahmen drücken Dax ins Minus
29.09.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Grenke fallen - Unternehmensgründer-Interview hilft nicht

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:47 Uhr
1.875
Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro
25.09.20
102
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Grenke auf 'Reduce'
17.09.20
2
Aktie erholt sich: Unternehmensgründer Grenke meldet sich doch noch: Franchisesystem „wesentlicher E
16.09.20
4
Wirecard 2.0?: Wirecard-Shortseller wirft MDax-Konzern Grenke Bilanzfälschung, Geldwäsche und Betrug