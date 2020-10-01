GRENKE AG: Jens Rönnberg to become interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

Jens Rönnberg to become interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG

Baden-Baden, October 1, 2020: The Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG has elected Jens Rönnberg as interim Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Jens Rönnberg is a tax consultant and auditor and has been a member of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG since November 2019. He is assuming the office of Deputy Chairman from Wolfgang Grenke, whose Supervisory Board mandate has been suspended since September 21, 2020.

The Audit Committee continues to consist of Florian Schulte (Chairman) and Jens Rönnberg. The new member of the Audit Committee is the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Ernst-Moritz Lipp, who is taking over from Wolfgang Grenke on an interim basis.

The new member of the Personnel Committee is Jens Rönnberg. The other members of the Committee continue to be Ljiljana Mitic and Ernst-Moritz Lipp.

The duties of the Strategy Committee are transferred to the entire Supervisory Board.

About GRENKE



The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Company operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,700 staff worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

