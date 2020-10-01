Metro by T-Mobile Serves Up Two Sweet Deals

5G for All. All-All. Today, Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) launched two offers that make 5G more affordable for everyone:

Two lines of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data — including 5G access to America’s first and largest nationwide 5G network at no extra charge, 5 GB of hotspot and 100 GB of Google One cloud storage for just $35 a month per line for a limited time.

Choose from the largest 5G phone lineup in prepaid and get some of the lowest prices, including the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for just $99.99 for switchers — that’s a savings of more than 70% over AT&T prepaid.

You shouldn’t have to choose between the best price and an amazing network, and at Metro, you won’t. Metro customers get full access to T-Mobile’s advanced LTE network – which covers 99% of Americans – and the country’s first and largest nationwide 5G network. T-Mobile 5G already covers over 250 million people across 1.3 million square miles and it’s getting faster by the day as the company rolls out mid-band 5G spectrum across the country.

To get the deal on two lines for $35 each, new customers can sign up for two lines of service with autopay. After their first month’s payment of $80, the autopay discount kicks in and they’ll pay just $70 per month after that. Existing customers can add a new line to take advantage of this offer. And when you make the switch and purchase a Samsung Galaxy A51 5G for $199.99, you get a $100 digital gift card at your third monthly payment.