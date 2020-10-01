Armellini Express Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab Solution to Boost Fleet Efficiency and Driver Performance

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by Armellini Express, the largest transporter of fresh cut flowers in the United States and a provider of truckload services for temperature-controlled shipments, to provide its in-cab solution for their fleet of trucks. ORBCOMM’s advanced solution provides wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and integrated Cloud-based analytics platform and information management engine for optimal fleet management.

Based in Palm City, FL, Armellini Express is using ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution to gain complete visibility, monitoring and management of their drivers and trucks. ORBCOMM’s in-cab solution delivers GPS fleet tracking and connects to the truck’s CANbus to seamlessly collect important data from the engine, brake systems, fuel tanks and more, providing access to deep analytics and reporting via ORBCOMM’s state-of-the-art web platform. By automating hours of service calculations, ORBCOMM enables Armellini Express to comply with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) and FMCSA Hours of Service (HOS). ORBCOMM’s solution also helps Armellini Express improve driver safety by providing live, on-board driver performance scoring and correcting unsafe driving behaviors that lead to accidents, fines and higher insurance. With ORBCOMM’s advanced solution, Armellini Express can leverage the power of deep data insights about their trucks to enhance compliance, driver efficiency and fleet performance, while maximizing savings with better fuel efficiency and preventive maintenance.

In addition, Armellini Express is using an integration that links ORBCOMM’s data from its truck assets to the McLeod Software transportation management system. The McLeod integration facilitates workflow management and complete visibility across Armellini Express’s fleet operations, further improving productivity and enhancing communications between drivers, dispatchers and customers. Armellini Express is also focused on making its processes completely paperless by integrating their truck data into the TMT Fleet Maintenance software to further reduce operating costs by deploying their workforce more effectively, automating maintenance lifecycles, improving mechanic utilization and lowering replacement costs through increased warranty recovery dollars.