 

DGAP-Adhoc TubeSolar AG plans capital increase with subscription rights and aims for listing on primary market of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and m:access of Munich Stock Exchange

01-Oct-2020 / 16:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA

Augsburg, October 1, 2020 - TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange) intends to make use of the authorized capital 2019 as public offer to carry out a capital increase against cash contributions by granting subscription rights to existing shareholders. The Management Board, with approval by the Supervisory Board, has today passed a resolution to that effect. The capital increase is expected to take place in 2020, if feasible, otherwise in early 2021. This timetable is subject to the approval of the securities prospectus, which is to be submitted to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) in due course. Further details and framework conditions of the capital increase are subject to a separate resolution.

The Company plans - depending also on the conclusion of corresponding financing - to put in operation a production facility with a capacity of 20 MW in fiscal year 2021. For this purpose, the Free State of Bavaria will award an investment grant of up to EUR 10.8 million from the Bavarian Energy Research Program, whereby the financing share of the State amounts to 40% of the total eligible expenses.

In the context of the capital increase, TubeSolar AG is aiming for a listing of the TubeSolar AG shares in the quality segment on the primary market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange and on m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange. At the same time, this will enable the inclusion of a continuous listing on XETRA, the electronic trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

