AB ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS NOTICE ON OWN SHARE PURCHASE PROCESS

﻿ On 08 September 2020 AB Žemaitijos pienas has completed the repurchase of own shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (market - VSE Tender Offer (in Genium INET trading system). The Company at the time of repurchase of its own shares, i.e. for the period from 23 September 2020 (inclusive) until 30 September 2020 (inclusive) bought 100 shares. Currently AB Žemaitijos pienas owns 3,482,651 units or 7.2 percent own shareholding. G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208, g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt



