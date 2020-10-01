 

Ferrellgas awards 14 college students with prestigious scholarship

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 16:20  |  60   |   |   

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas, the nation’s second largest propane retailer, has awarded its annual Ferrellgas Scholarship to 14 deserving students pursuing higher education across the United States.

In its 29th year, the Ferrellgas Scholarship Program seeks to provide financial assistance to the children or dependents of Ferrellgas employees in markets across the country. Totaling more than $550,000 awarded over that time, the program remains one of the many ways the company is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. To be eligible, children of Ferrellgas employees must demonstrate substantial academic capability, participation in school activities, and a basic financial need.

This year’s 14 winners represent 13 different schools, including recognizable four-year institutions such as Michigan State University, Mississippi State University, Xavier University, and North Dakota State University. Each of the recipients received a $4,000 academic scholarship for the 2020-21 school year.

“We’re absolutely delighted to give these incredibly deserving students, and their parents, the financial assistance they need to attend some of the best colleges and universities across the country,” said Mary Lentz, Director of Employee Relations at Ferrellgas. “Especially during the current state of affairs across the world, receiving a world-class education, whether online or on-campus, remains important. We’re happy to play a small role in shaping the future leaders of our country.”

Ferrellgas has awarded more than 200 students with scholarships since the inception of this program. For more information about the company, please visit Ferrellgas.com.

Contact:

Scott Brockelmeyer, Media Relations – scottbrockelmeyer@ferrellgas.com, 913-661-1830


Ferrellgas Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
PyroGenesis Comments on HPQ Silicon Resources’ News Release Announcing Potential Nano Powder ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...