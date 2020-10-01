Point Of Care Testing Market is Expected To Grow USD 35,403.58 Million By The End Of 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Latest Market Research Report " Point of Care Testing Market Research Report by Product (Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Fertility and Pregnancy Testing Kits, Glucose Monitoring Kits, and Haematology Testing Kits), by End User (Ambulatory Care, Home Care, Hospitals or Critical Care, Outpatient Healthcare, and Research Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2025" published on Valuates Reports . The Global Point of Care Testing Market is expected to grow from USD 18,217.73 Million in 2019 to USD 35,403.58 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.71%.