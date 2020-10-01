Mentice to Acquire Vascular Simulations

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentice AB (STO: MNTC) today signed a definitive agreement to acquire the New York-based medical technology company Vascular Simulations (VSI), a world-leading provider of replication solutions allowing endovascular procedures to be performed by doctors manipulating real medical devices within a physical 3D structure that replicates the vessel structure of the human body.



This acquisition will expand Mentice's global leadership role within endovascular simulation by offering value solutions that support all stages of a medical device's development cycle from initial concept to market-rollout to the safe adoption of a device, technique, and procedure by health systems worldwide.



Mentice clients will now have the possibility to deploy and test real medical devices in a physical model under x-ray guidance, benefiting from a virtual high fidelity version of the same medical device and anatomy in a radiation-free environment. The integration and synchronization of both the physical and digital space will provide an unparalleled realism that has unprecedented potential to improve clinical performance and patient outcomes.



"The combined product portfolio will allow Mentice to offer simulation solutions into every stage of a medical device's development cycle helping improve speed to market, device adoption, and volume targets ultimately driving better patient outcomes," said Dr. David Fiorella, CMO of VSI and Director of the Stony Brook Cerebrovascular Center and Co-Director of the Stony Brook Cerebrovascular and Comprehensive Stroke Center, Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiology. "We are excited about this fusion of talents and solutions and are certain this acquisition has the potential to change the market perspective on skill acquisition and proficiency retention," Dr. Fiorella continued.

The combination of these two technologies are an exciting next step for Mentice," said Göran Malmberg, CEO of Mentice. "This acquisition gets us a step closer to fulfilling our mission of providing complete performance solutions to the field of endovascular therapies. For more than 20 years, we have been pushing the envelope of simulation realism within this area and we will continue to raise the bar in technology innovation with solutions that ultimately make a difference one patient at a time," Göran Malmberg continued.



The acquisition of the substantial assets of Vascular Simulations is in line with Mentice's strategy to strengthen its position in the endovascular space by delivering disruptive solutions not only for skills acquisition, skills maintenance, and accreditation but as well for big data and data analytics, precision medicine, performance improvement solutions, and robotics.

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in software and hardware simulation solutions for endovascular therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

