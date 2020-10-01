 

Covis Group Announces Agreement to Acquire AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Addition of AMAG’s category leading treatments positions Covis to become a global market leader of therapeutic solutions for life-threatening conditions and chronic illnesses

Covis will commence a tender offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of AMAG for a purchase price of $13.75 per share in cash, or approximately $647 million, including debt obligations expected to be assumed or repaid net of cash

Transaction expected to close in November 2020 post tender offer

LUXEMBOURG, ZUG, Switzerland and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covis Group S.à r.l. (“Covis”) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Covis will acquire AMAG for $13.75 per share in cash, or approximately $498 million on a fully diluted basis and approximately $647 million on an enterprise basis, including debt obligations expected to be assumed or repaid net of cash. The offer represents a premium of approximately 46% to the closing price of AMAG’s common stock on September 30, the last full trading day prior to the announcement.

Commenting on the transaction, Covis CEO Michael Porter said, “AMAG’s category leading treatments are strong strategic complements to our existing therapeutic portfolio. Through this combination, we believe we will be able to unlock value for all of our stakeholders, employees and patients through the effective and efficient management of these products, coupled with our two companies’ longstanding commitment to expanding patient access to therapy and putting patient interests first. At Covis, we never lose sight that our patients are our paramount concern. We look forward to engaging with the talented team at AMAG as we work together to plan the integration of our two organizations.”

AMAG CEO Scott Myers added, “In the beginning of 2020, AMAG announced that the company had undertaken a strategic review of our product portfolio and strategy, the guiding principles of which included driving near- and long-term profitability and enhancing shareholder value. This strategic review resulted in the company pursuing and accomplishing the divestiture of its women’s health assets, and other efforts to streamline and strengthen the core business to position AMAG for the future. Following this initial transformation, our Board of Directors and management team, together with independent legal and financial advisors, thoroughly evaluated the transaction with Covis as well as other strategic options and concluded that it represents the most compelling opportunity for shareholders, providing them certain and immediate cash value. We believe Covis is the right partner for AMAG, especially in light of Covis’ shared commitment to ensuring that our therapies will reach patients in need. We are confident the work we’ve done will continue to thrive under Covis’ leadership.”

