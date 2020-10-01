DGAP-Stimmrechte Befesa S.A. (deutsch)
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
01.10.2020 / 16:46
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
1 October 2020
1. Details of the
Issuer: Befesa S.A. 46,
Boulevard
Grande-Duchesse
Charlotte L-1330
Luxembourg Grand Duchy
of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the
notification: An
acquisition or disposal
of voting rights
3. Details of person
subject to the
notification
obligation: Norges
Bank, Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of
shareholder(s) (if
different from 3.):
5. Date on which the
threshold was crossed
or reached: 29
September 2020
6. Total positions of
person(s) subject to
the notification
obligation (Art. 8 and
9 of the Transparency
Law):
% of % of voting Total Total voting rights through of number of rights financial both voting attached instruments in % rights of to shares (total of 7.B.1 (7.A + issuer (total of + 7.B.2) 7.B) 7.A)
Resulting situation on 4.97% 0.09% 5.06% 34,066,705 the date on which
threshold was crossed
or reached
Position of previous 5.01% 0.02% 5.03% notification (if
applicable)
7. Notified details of the
resulting situation on the date
on which the threshold was
crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to
shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of % of voting (if possible) voting rights rights
Direct (Art 8 of the Indirect Direct (Art Indirect Transparency Law) (Art 9 of 8 of the (Art 9 of the Transparen- the Transparency cy Law) Transparency Law) Law) ISIN LU1704650164 1,696,038 4.97% SUBTOTAL A (Direct & Indirect) 1,696,038 4.97% Type of Expi- Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may % of financial rati- Conversion be acquired if the instrument is voting instrument on Period exercised/converted rights date
Equity: At any 30,755 0.09% Lent time
Securities
Subtotal B 30,755 0.09% 1
Type of Expira- Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of financial tion Conversion cash voting voting instrument date Period settlement rights rights
Subtotal B 2
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte 1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1138401 01.10.2020
