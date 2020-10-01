Reyna Silver Expands Mexican Footprint With Acquisition of La Reyna Project, Chihuahua

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RSLV) announces the acquisition of 100% of Exploradora La Reyna, S.A. de C.V., a Mexican company that holds an option to acquire 100% of the 300 ha La Reyna project in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. La Reyna is located 90 km from Reyna Silver’s flagship Guigui project and encompasses two former high-grade silver mines - La Reyna and La Princesa. The property has not been drilled.



La Reyna lies in the eastern portion of the Cusihuiriachi Silver District (“Cusi”), which produced approximately 80 million ounces of silver from the early 1600s to the 1940s. The majority of district mining occurred in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. Sierra Metals Inc. (formerly Dia Bras Exploration Inc.) is currently exploiting several mines in the northwestern part of the district.