 

Reyna Silver Expands Mexican Footprint With Acquisition of La Reyna Project, Chihuahua

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reyna Silver Corp. (“Reyna” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RSLV) announces the acquisition of 100% of Exploradora La Reyna, S.A. de C.V., a Mexican company that holds an option to acquire 100% of the 300 ha La Reyna project in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. La Reyna is located 90 km from Reyna Silver’s flagship Guigui project and encompasses two former high-grade silver mines - La Reyna and La Princesa. The property has not been drilled.

La Reyna lies in the eastern portion of the Cusihuiriachi Silver District (“Cusi”), which produced approximately 80 million ounces of silver from the early 1600s to the 1940s. The majority of district mining occurred in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. Sierra Metals Inc. (formerly Dia Bras Exploration Inc.) is currently exploiting several mines in the northwestern part of the district.

A 2002 report by the Mexican Geological Service reported that the last known production in the 1970’s to early 1980’s including 30,000 tons of ore averaging 300 g/t silver, including several pillars with silver grades of 14 kg/t. The La Reyna project has had limited modern-day exploration.

“Acquiring La Reyna in the historic high-grade Cusi District gives the Company a foothold in another major mining district in Chihuahua, only 90km from our flagship Guigui Project. We look forward to seeking new mineralized shoots along the principal 4 km vein that crosses the property. While Guigui and Batopilas remain the company’s main focus, the structure of this acquisition brings Reyna shareholders additional exposure to a high-grade silver project and additional optionality to rising silver prices,” commented Company CEO, Jorge Ramiro Monroy.

Geology

La Reyna lies within the historic Cusihuiriachi Silver District where mineralization is dominantly low-sulfidation epithermal veins, breccia, and stockwork developed in mid-Tertiary volcanic rocks. La Reyna proper is a nearly north-south trending structure traceable as vein and altered outcrops for 4 km across the property. Two historic (1890s) shafts (La Reyna and Princesa) that extend to 133-150m depths exploited high-grade silver-rich mineralized shoots 2-5 m wide in the late 1800s. Artisanal-scale mining and dump shipping are the only apparent activity since the 1930s. Pillars grading between 1 and 14 kg/t silver were reportedly extracted by the Mexican Mining Promotion Commission between 1979 and 1984 for shipping to their nearby Mal Paso Mill (now owned by Sierra Metals Inc.)

