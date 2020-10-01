 

EANS-News Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notice of Q3 2020 Trading Update

St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -

Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Notice of Q3 2020 Trading Update

1 October 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), a
leading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail real
estate in Central Europe, will announce its third quarter trading update for the
nine months ended 30 September 2020, on Friday 6 November 2020.

There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930
CEST.

Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.

For further information:

FTI Consulting, London
Richard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis
+44 (0)20 3727 1000
scatrium@fticonsulting.com




issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

