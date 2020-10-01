--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------No KeywordSt Helier Jersey / Channel Islands -Atrium European Real Estate LimitedNotice of Q3 2020 Trading Update1 October 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/Euronext: ATRS), aleading owner, manager and redeveloper of shopping centres and retail realestate in Central Europe, will announce its third quarter trading update for thenine months ended 30 September 2020, on Friday 6 November 2020.There will be a call for analysts on the day of the results at 0830 UK / 0930CEST.Please contact scatrium@fticonsulting.com for the dial-in details.For further information:FTI Consulting, LondonRichard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis+44 (0)20 3727 1000scatrium@fticonsulting.comFurther inquiry note:FTI Consulting, LondonRichard Sunderland/ Claire Turvey/ Andrew Davis+44 (0)20 3727 1000scatrium@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4722672OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited