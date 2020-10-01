DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Personnel VARTA AG: Change in the Management Board of VARTA AG 01.10.2020 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CFO Steffen Munz will step down from his position on the Board of Management at his own request on December 31, 2020

Armin Hessenberger has been appointed to the management board effective October 01, 2020, and will become new CFO of VARTA AG effective January 01, 2021

Ellwangen, October 01, 2020.

VARTA AG announced changes to the management board today.

CFO Steffen Munz will step down from his position on the management board at his own request on December 31, 2020 to pursue other opportunities outside the company.

Steffen Munz and the supervisory board agreed on this by best mutual agreement.

The company thanks Steffen Munz for his very successful work as CFO of VARTA AG.

"As CFO, Steffen Munz positioned the company very successfully on the capital market after the IPO in October 2017", says Dr. Dr. Michael Tojner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VARTA AG. "The triple inclusion of the VARTA share in the S-DAX, M-DAX and TecDAX last year is clear evidence of this. In addition, he was largely responsible for the acquisition of the VARTA Consumer Batteries business from Energizer last year. I would like to thank Steffen Munz for the very successful work and wish him every success in his professional future. "

Armin Hessenberger has been appointed to the Board of Management effective October 1, 2020, and will be the new CFO of VARTA AG effective January 1, 2021. Mr Hessenberger has many years of experience working for a listed industrial company and knows VARTA AG from his previous work at Montana Tech Components AG.





