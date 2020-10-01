 

DGAP-News VARTA AG: Change in the Management Board of VARTA AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 17:00  |  75   |   |   

DGAP-News: VARTA AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VARTA AG: Change in the Management Board of VARTA AG

01.10.2020 / 17:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News


Change in the Management Board of VARTA AG
 

  • CFO Steffen Munz will step down from his position on the Board of Management at his own request on December 31, 2020
  • Armin Hessenberger has been appointed to the management board effective October 01, 2020, and will become new CFO of VARTA AG effective January 01, 2021

Ellwangen, October 01, 2020.

VARTA AG announced changes to the management board today.
CFO Steffen Munz will step down from his position on the management board at his own request on December 31, 2020 to pursue other opportunities outside the company.
Steffen Munz and the supervisory board agreed on this by best mutual agreement.

The company thanks Steffen Munz for his very successful work as CFO of VARTA AG.
"As CFO, Steffen Munz positioned the company very successfully on the capital market after the IPO in October 2017", says Dr. Dr. Michael Tojner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VARTA AG. "The triple inclusion of the VARTA share in the S-DAX, M-DAX and TecDAX last year is clear evidence of this. In addition, he was largely responsible for the acquisition of the VARTA Consumer Batteries business from Energizer last year. I would like to thank Steffen Munz for the very successful work and wish him every success in his professional future. "

Armin Hessenberger has been appointed to the Board of Management effective October 1, 2020, and will be the new CFO of VARTA AG effective January 1, 2021. Mr Hessenberger has many years of experience working for a listed industrial company and knows VARTA AG from his previous work at Montana Tech Components AG.


01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138326

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138326  01.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138326&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetVarta Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Institutional Business mit Ankäufen von rund 160 Mio. Euro weiter aus
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer
DGAP-News: ECBF Management GmbH: New European Circular Bioeconomy Fund is ready to invest in Europe's ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand der VARTA AG
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: FUCHS stärkt Spezialitätengeschäft durch den Erwerb des Schmierstoffgeschäfts von WELPONER SRL, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:19 Uhr
Varta: Der Finanzvorstand geht
17:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand der VARTA AG (deutsch)
17:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand der VARTA AG
30.09.20
VARTA: Das wird jetzt wichtig!
29.09.20
Maydorns Meinung: JinkoSolar, SolarEdge, Plug Power, BYD, Varta, Nikola, Piedmont Lithium, Standard Lithium, Royal Dutch Shell, Gazprom
26.09.20
7 Entwicklungen, die eine Aktie nach Peter Lynch für einen Verkauf qualifizieren!
25.09.20
Short-Attacke?: Varta: Der Shooting-Star wehrt sich gegen Short-Seller
23.09.20
BERENBERG belässt Varta auf 'Buy'
23.09.20
VARTA: Kursachterbahn - Veröffentlichung des Bundesbank-Forschungszentrums stimmt nachdenklich
23.09.20
DAX, Nike, Tesla, Zoom Video, Dollar General, Lufthansa, Zalando, Symrise, Varta - Marktüberblick

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:56 Uhr
2.836
Varta 25€ als Megatrendaktie und Krisenprofiteur ? 100% Titel???
01.07.20
5
VARTA: Coltrane Asset Management steigert Netto-Leerverkaufsposition - Aktiennews
23.02.20
3
Varta versinkt im Erdboden – Peinliche Entwicklung bei dieser Aktie! Das ist JETZT zu tun!
18.02.20
3
ENORMER Aufwärtstrend! VARTA AG wieder "back in black"
17.02.20
2
VARTA bleibt unter 200-Tageslinie