Trintech, Inc.: Trintech to Bring Together Global Customer Base with the Launch of Trintech Connect 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020   

01.10.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Trintech to Bring Together Global Customer Base with the Launch of Trintech Connect 2020

Auxis, DXC Technology, Dixon Hughes Goodman, The Hackett Group, Ingram Micro, KPMG LLP, and The Dallas Cowboys to Present at Trintech Connect 2020

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced its virtual conference, Trintech Connect 2020, will be held November 16th to 19th. This event will help organizations address the challenges posed by a remote workforce and empower them to take greater advantage of digital transformation to automate their financial close process. This four-day virtual conference will bring together Trintech's global customer base to advance product knowledge, share their experiences using Trintech's solutions and discuss best practices across a wide variety of industries and verticals.

"With a focus on empowering our customers with the knowledge they need to really drive their businesses forward, we are excited to announce the launch of our virtual conference, Trintech Connect 2020," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "This year has been one filled with change for every organization across the globe, however our customers have proven to be in a better position to successfully adapt to a remote workforce because they already made the initial investments in the necessary processes and technology to support a virtual close. Our customers attending Trintech Connect 2020 can look forward to expanding their knowledge of our solutions by collaborating alongside their peers and hearing from industry leaders to better position their organizations for continued growth in the future."

