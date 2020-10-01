Randall Ebner to Retire as General Counsel for Exxon Mobil Corporation; Craig Morford Elected as General Counsel and Corporate Vice President

“We thank Randy for more than 40 years of service to the company, most recently as our general counsel,” said Darren Woods, chief executive officer and chairman of Exxon Mobil Corporation. “Randy has made significant contributions to ExxonMobil throughout his career, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Randall Ebner, vice president and general counsel for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), has announced his retirement effective November 1, 2020, after more than 40 years of service. The board of directors has elected Craig Morford as vice president and general counsel for the company. Morford is currently deputy general counsel.

Ebner joined the Exxon Company, USA Law Department in May 1980 in New Orleans, where he was an attorney in the litigation group. He became coordinator of Upstream litigation in Houston in 1998 and undertook several special assignments before being named chief attorney of ExxonMobil Chemical Company in 2000 and chief attorney of ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company in 2003. He was named assistant general counsel in 2009, and the board elected him as general counsel and vice president in 2016.

Morford joined ExxonMobil in 2019 as deputy general counsel after previous roles with the United States Department of Justice and in private industry. For more than 20 years, Morford advanced through the Department of Justice with assignments as U.S. Attorney in Michigan and Tennessee, and first assistant U.S. attorney in Ohio. In 2007, he was appointed as Acting Deputy Attorney General by President George W. Bush. From 2008 until joining ExxonMobil, Morford served as the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for Cardinal Health, a multinational health care services company.

Morford received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hope College and earned his J.D. from Valparaiso University.

