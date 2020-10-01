 

Randall Ebner to Retire as General Counsel for Exxon Mobil Corporation; Craig Morford Elected as General Counsel and Corporate Vice President

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 17:15  |  64   |   |   

Randall Ebner, vice president and general counsel for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), has announced his retirement effective November 1, 2020, after more than 40 years of service. The board of directors has elected Craig Morford as vice president and general counsel for the company. Morford is currently deputy general counsel.

“We thank Randy for more than 40 years of service to the company, most recently as our general counsel,” said Darren Woods, chief executive officer and chairman of Exxon Mobil Corporation. “Randy has made significant contributions to ExxonMobil throughout his career, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Ebner joined the Exxon Company, USA Law Department in May 1980 in New Orleans, where he was an attorney in the litigation group. He became coordinator of Upstream litigation in Houston in 1998 and undertook several special assignments before being named chief attorney of ExxonMobil Chemical Company in 2000 and chief attorney of ExxonMobil Gas & Power Marketing Company in 2003. He was named assistant general counsel in 2009, and the board elected him as general counsel and vice president in 2016.

Morford joined ExxonMobil in 2019 as deputy general counsel after previous roles with the United States Department of Justice and in private industry. For more than 20 years, Morford advanced through the Department of Justice with assignments as U.S. Attorney in Michigan and Tennessee, and first assistant U.S. attorney in Ohio. In 2007, he was appointed as Acting Deputy Attorney General by President George W. Bush. From 2008 until joining ExxonMobil, Morford served as the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for Cardinal Health, a multinational health care services company.

Morford received his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Hope College and earned his J.D. from Valparaiso University.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Exxon Mobil Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Amazon Transparency Launches in Japan, Australia
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:38 Uhr
ExxonMobil to Proceed with Payara Development Offshore Guyana
30.09.20
Shell kündigt Abbau von bis zu 9000 Stellen an
29.09.20
Aktien New York Schluss: Luft ist raus nach drei Tagen Erholungsrally
29.09.20
Aktien New York: Luft ist raus nach der Erholungsrally
29.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Luft ist raus nach der Erholungsrally
27.09.20
Exxon Mobil: Talfahrt der Aktie hält an
24.09.20
Shell, BP, ExxonMobil & Co.: Neue Gefahr – Libyen?
23.09.20
Royal Dutch Shell: Das könnte jetzt bitter werden!
22.09.20
ConocoPhillips: Versuch einer Bodenbildung?
22.09.20
Chevron: Aktie unter Druck

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:48 Uhr
182
EXXON - zahlt kontinuierlich steigende Dividenden...
28.10.19
3
ExxonMobil: Aktie charttechnisch angeschlagen