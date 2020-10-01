 

Michael Knap resigns prematurely as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ - Bettina Breiteneder new Chairwoman

Michael Knap resigns prematurely as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ - Bettina Breiteneder new Chairwoman

Michael Knap resigns prematurely as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ - Bettina Breiteneder new Chairwoman


Michael Knap, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG, resigned prematurely from this corporate body effective with the end of today's 27th Annual General Meeting. This step was taken for personal reasons and in agreement with his Supervisory Board colleagues. Knap first joined the Supervisory Board in 2008.

"It has been an honour and a pleasure to accompany IMMOFINANZ as a member of the Supervisory Board and in various other functions with different subsidiaries. Over these past twelve years, I have experienced crises and low points as well as many gratifying developments: Today IMMOFINANZ is very well positioned as a Central European player with property assets of roughly five billion Euros! I wish the company and its staff all the best for the future, especially in these extraordinary times", said Knap in his farewell remarks.

At today's constituent Supervisory Board meeting, Bettina Breiteneder, who previously served as Vice-Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, was elected Chairwoman, and Christian Böhm and Sven Bienert were elected Vice-Chairmen. The IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board now includes four shareholder representatives.

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board, I would like to thank Michael Knap for his long-standing commitment and his contribution to the successful reorientation of IMMOFINANZ", commented Bettina Breiteneder in conclusion.

On IMMOFINANZ
IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the retail and office segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.0 billion and covers more than 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: http://www.immofinanz.com

