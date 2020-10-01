DGAP-DD Deutsche EuroShop AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Alexander
|Last name(s):
|Otto
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Deutsche EuroShop AG
b) LEI
|529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007480204
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.9375 EUR
|29067.19 EUR
|9.93 EUR
|10317.27 EUR
|9.93 EUR
|2184.60 EUR
|9.9225 EUR
|10319.40 EUR
|9.9825 EUR
|4542.04 EUR
|9.9825 EUR
|728.72 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|13500.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|3840.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|1300.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|1160.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|3750.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|3700.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|2320.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|2200.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|720.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|3700.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|6230.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|5830.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|3980.00 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|3500.00 EUR
