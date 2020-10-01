 

Alliant Energy Reaches Milestone, Completes 1,000 MW of Wind in Iowa

Customers and communities benefit from continued clean energy investments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy announces completion of its plan to add 1,000 megawatts (MW) of wind production in Iowa, several months ahead of schedule and within budget. This achievement comes as the company completes its 130-MW Richland Wind Farm in Sac County, located in west-central Iowa.

The now operational wind farm is among five wind projects across seven counties in the state. Collectively, the projects provide Iowa customers and communities with new renewable energy and are expected to provide power to approximately 430,000 Iowa homes.

“By continuing to advance cost-effective and clean energy, our customers, the communities we serve and the environment will benefit for decades to come,” said Terry Kouba, President of Alliant Energy’s Iowa energy company. “Investing in renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, is one more way that our purpose – to serve customers and build strong communities – comes to life.”
   
Completing the Richland Wind project expands the company’s total of owned and operated wind generation in the state to nearly 1,300 total MW. This investment in wind energy for Iowa customers generates significant financial benefits through tax revenue for communities and lease payments to landowners.

“Thank you to the many leaders throughout the state who have helped us deliver more renewable energy to our customers,” added Kouba. “With wind, because there are no associated fuel costs, our investment in this renewable, natural resource provides long-term savings for our customers. At the same time, we’ll continue delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy to the communities we serve.”

Alliant Energy began construction on the Richland Wind Farm in July 2019 and is now the third largest utility owner-operator of regulated wind in the United States. The company reached a significant milestone over a two-day period in March 2020 when it generated enough renewable wind energy to meet all its Iowa customers’ energy needs from its owned wind farms and wind purchase power agreements.

Alliant Energy’s wind projects keep the company on its path toward achieving their new, aspirational goal of eliminating CO2 emissions from the energy the company generates by 2050, a goal that’s outlined in the company’s latest Corporate Responsibility Report.

For more information on Alliant Energy’s wind development, visit alliantenergy.com/wind.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media contact: Morgan Hawk (319) 786-4040 
 Investor Relations contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956


