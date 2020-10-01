 

DGAP-DD Deutsche EuroShop AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2020 / 17:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Otto
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI
529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.9325 EUR 496625.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.9325 EUR 496625.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Liquidnet Systems
MIC: LIQU


01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche EuroShop AG
Heegbarg 36
22391 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-euroshop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63060  01.10.2020 

