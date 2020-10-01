 

COFACE SA Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 September 2020

Paris, 1st October 2020 - 17:45


COFACE SA: Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares in the capital as at 30 September 2020


Total Number of
Shares Capital 		Theoretical Number of Voting Rights1 Number of Real
Voting Rights2
152,031,949 152,031,949 150,703,990
 

 

(1) including own shares 		   
(2) excluding own shares    


 

About Coface

 

COFACE SA is a société anonyme (joint-stock corporation), with a Board of Directors (Conseil d’Administration) incorporated under the laws of France, and is governed by the provisions of the French Commercial Code. The Company is registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register (Registre du Commerce et des Sociétés) under the number 432 413 599. The Company’s registered office is at 1 Place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois Colombes, France.

 

At the date of 30 September 2020, the Company’s share capital amounts to €304,063,898, divided into 152,031,949 shares, all of the same class, and all of which are fully paid up and subscribed.

 

All regulated information is available on the company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors).

 

 

 

Coface SA. is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment A
ISIN: FR0010667147 / Ticker: COFA

 

