

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.10.2020 / 17:50

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Alexander Last name(s): Otto Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche EuroShop AG

b) LEI

529900Y9QTEFHFEKQ736

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007480204

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.9325 EUR 310211.84 EUR 9.935 EUR 4152.83 EUR 10.00 EUR 15380.00 EUR 10.00 EUR 25000.00 EUR 10.00 EUR 10270.00 EUR 10.00 EUR 5510.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.9427 EUR 370524.6700 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Turquoise Plato MIC: TRQM

