 

Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.

To participate in the live call on November 5, investors should dial (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time. In addition, the call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to enabling economic mobility with education. We serve working adult students through a range of educational opportunities that include: Strayer University and Capella University (separate institutions that are each regionally accredited), which collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs; a Top-25 Princeton Review-ranked online MBA program through the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University; self-paced Sophia Learning general education-level courses, recognized by many institutions for college credit; customized degrees for corporations through Degrees@Work; and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through DevMountain at Strayer University, Generation Code, and Hackbright Academy. These programs help our students prepare for success in today’s jobs and find a path to bettering their lives.

