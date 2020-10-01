WISeKey Secures Commercial Drones with Identity, Cybersecurity and IoT Solutions

Geneva, Switzerland – October 1, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN / Nasdaq: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its technology integrates advanced digital security solutions into drones. Commercial drones are being used across various industries to help companies save money, improve safety, and enhance the efficiency of their operations.

This technology already in use in Parrot drones ( https://dronelife.com/2020/07/16/parrot-boosts-drone-security-with-wis ... ), is now available and suitable for all commercial drones allowing WISekey to work directly with other drone manufacturers. The integration of WISeKey’s digital security technologies from inflight control systems down to infrastructure is designed to help drone manufactures further guarantee the security of their drone flights and recorded data for professional users.

Public safety, security, defense and inspection professionals comprise a growing market share of drone users who demand the highest levels of privacy, encryption and security for their flights. Drones have many useful applications but can also be used to intentionally cause harm. Additionally, drones themselves can be subject to unlawful interference.

In 2019 the European Union issued a package of regulations relating to the use of unmanned aircrafts, including drones. The package consisted of two interlinked regulations:

the EU Commission Implementing Regulation (2019/947) on the procedures and rules for the operation of unmanned aircraft; and

the EU Commission Delegated Regulation 2019/945 on unmanned aircraft and on third-country operators of unmanned aircraft systems.

Both regulations took effect on July 1, 2019, but the EU Commission Implementing Regulation was set to become applicable for drone operators one year later. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU Commission further postponed the application of the implementing regulation by six months until January 1, 2021.