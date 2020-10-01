Ina Invest buys two fully let properties with great development potential at top locations in Geneva and Lancy

Zurich, 1 October 2020 - Ina Invest today signed contracts to purchase two existing properties at top locations in Geneva and Lancy. The Geneva property, at Rue du Valais 7-11, offers great development potential in line with Ina Invest's business plan: Currently used exclusively for offices, the plan is to repurpose and extend the building for mixed usage, including residential units. Within walking distance of Geneva Cornavin train station, the building will offer state-of-the-art small apartments with parking spaces for electric bicycles. The decision not to have car parking spaces underlines Ina Invest's strategy of investing in town centre locations and positioning them sustainably. In a few years, and with a small amount of conversion work, the building at Chemin des Olliquettes 10 in Lancy, which is currently occupied by a single tenant, should be converted to multi-tenant use. The two properties generate rental income of more than CHF 2 million a year, which Ina Invest will receive from now until they are ready for development.

With their very good locations and excellent links to the tram network of Switzerland's second largest city, the two properties match Ina Invest's strategy perfectly and are an ideal addition to a portfolio with a 50-50 mix of residential and commercial space. "This is our first successful acquisition; by adding two high-potential properties to our portfolio we have already exceeded our investment target for 2020 even though it's less than six months since our IPO. The properties fit into our concept of innovation or, as we like to call it, Inavation: we aim to develop and operate modern, urban, sustainable spaces for living and working," says CEO Marc Pointet. "The successful acquisition underlines the power of our collaboration with Implenia. Thanks to the skills and expertise of its local development specialists, Implenia was able to confirm the properties' great transformation potential." CHF 50 million of further acquisitions are planned for 2021 in line with the business plan. Ina Invest's aim is to develop and operate the most sustainable property portfolio in Switzerland.