 

Smartsheet Empowers Organizations to Build No-Code Applications with WorkApps

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today previewed WorkApps, a no-code platform that empowers users to build intuitive web and mobile applications that streamline business and simplify collaboration.

Speed, visibility, and active participation are critical for today’s dynamic work, and teams need access to the right information at the exact moment they need it. With WorkApps, users can package their entire solution into custom desktop and mobile applications that empower workers to access and update their work from anywhere while collaborating with project stakeholders.

“Dynamic work requires an empowered workforce that can initiate, manage, and execute on work and innovate for the company, without being limited by technology or departmental silos,” said Gene Farrell, Chief Product Officer at Smartsheet. “This is the power of WorkApps. Teams are now empowered to build flexible applications within minutes that unify their solution and streamline workflows to improve effectiveness.”

Using the WorkApps builder, customers can create easy-to-navigate apps built directly from Smartsheet sheets, forms, dashboards, reports, and even external content like Tableau dashboards or Google Docs. WorkApps supports the concept of roles in each app, giving each user a tailored view based on their needs so they can easily find and execute on their work, while still working from the same underlying datasets as everyone else.

"I have been waiting for a solution like WorkApps that can give us quick and easy access to the content we need, when and where we need it,” said Hina Patel, Director of Sales Operations at Cisco. “The ability to take our Smartsheet assets, along with other tools we use, and package an entire solution in an intuitive app will make it even easier to drive active participation from everyone involved in the process, no matter their role."

Smartsheet customers interested in joining the WorkApps preview can learn more and sign up at smartsheet.com/workapps.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

