Smartsheet Brings Together the Dynamic Workforce at ENGAGE 2020

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, announced its annual ENGAGE 2020 conference takes place today. This year’s fully virtual event is bringing together tens of thousands of innovators to discuss how the workforce can not only adapt but thrive in a changing world by becoming dynamic during the keynote, sessions, and more. Watch a livestream of the keynote now at smartsheet.com/engage.

Organizations are dealing with unprecedented disruption this year, including a massive shift towards a new way of working. Instead of going back to work as it was, Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader stated in his keynote that, “At Smartsheet, we believe that to effectively compete and to thrive, businesses must embrace the opportunity to work more dynamically -- to simplify, streamline and integrate how work is initiated, managed, and delivered by their people and by their teams.”