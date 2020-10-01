 

Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on September, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 18:07  |  49   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):

Date

Total number of shares1 in the capital

Total number of voting rights

September 30, 2020

174 125 268

Gross total of voting rights : 174 125 268

Net total2 of voting rights : 172 271 292

 

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP
 Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1Par value € 0.01 each
2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights

