Total number of shares 1 in the capital

Total number of voting rights

September 30, 2020 174 125 268 Gross total of voting rights : 174 125 268

Net total2 of voting rights : 172 271 292

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1Par value € 0.01 each

2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights

