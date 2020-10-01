Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on September, 2020
ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares1 in the capital
Total number of voting rights
September 30, 2020
174 125 268
Gross total of voting rights : 174 125 268
Net total2 of voting rights : 172 271 292
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
1Par value € 0.01 each
2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights
