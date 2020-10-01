 

Noront Resources Issues Stock Based Compensation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 18:05  |  45   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) announced today that the Noront Board of Directors has granted 1,101,419 restricted stock units (RSU’s) convertible into common shares of the Company six months from the date of grant, being March 30, 2021. The RSU’s were granted to various Directors, Officers and Management pursuant to Noront’s share awards plan and will be used to compensate, incentivize, and retain key members of the Board, Officers and Management team.

In addition the Board of Directors has granted the option to acquire 50,000 common shares to a consultant for past services, with an exercise price of $0.1750 per Common Share, the closing market price on the date of grant, exercisable for a period of five years. One third of the options vest immediately with the remaining options vesting in equal parts over the next two years.

The issuance of options and restricted stock units are subject to all applicable regulatory and exchange approvals.

About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information:
Greg Rieveley
greg.rieveley@norontresources.com
(416) 367-1444


Noront Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
PyroGenesis Comments on HPQ Silicon Resources’ News Release Announcing Potential Nano Powder ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
Noront Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.07.20
3.075
NORONT RES. (NOT.V): Spektakuläre Funde (Gold,Kupfer,Uran,Metalle)