- The global bathroom products market is projected to gather US$ 193 Bn in the form of revenues by 2030 end. The market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathroom products are essential part of day-to-day life. The list of these products includes bathroom basin, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture.Customers today can select from a wide range of options available. They include bathroom products manufactured using various materials such as acrylic, ceramics, metals, and stone. This aside, consumers can also opt for products manufactured using glass and coating material such as glazed steel or enameled.

Analysts at TMR highlight that the vendors working in the bathroom products market are switching to virtual meetings with their customers. This move is helping them gain knowledge about customer needs while following safety measures amid present COVID-19 situation. The market is experiencing upward curveof sales of utility-inspired bathroom fixtures, including replaceable bathroom components and nightlight toilet seats.

Key Findings of Bathroom Products Market Report

The global bathroom products market is projected to demonstrate growth at a promising CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.

The market is expected to gain revenues of approximately US$ 193 Bn by the end of 2030.

by the end of 2030. On regional front, Europe and North America jointly account for leading shares in the global bathroom products market.

and jointly account for leading shares in the global bathroom products market. Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing region in the market.

is considered as the fastest growing region in the market. In 2019, Asia Pacific was one of the major share holding regions in the bathroom products market.

