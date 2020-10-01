 

Rising Consumer Preference toward Touch-Free Washrooms Boosts Demand Avenues in Bathroom Products Market TMR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 18:30  |  62   |   |   

- The global bathroom products market is projected to gather US$ 193 Bn in the form of revenues by 2030 end. The market is expected to grow at CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030

- On regional front, Asia Pacific is fastest growing region in bathroom products market

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathroom products are essential part of day-to-day life. The list of these products includes bathroom basin, bathroom accessories, and bathroom furniture.Customers today can select from a wide range of options available. They include bathroom products manufactured using various materials such as acrylic, ceramics, metals, and stone. This aside, consumers can also opt for products manufactured using glass and coating material such as glazed steel or enameled.

Transparency Market Research Logo

Analysts at TMR highlight that the vendors working in the bathroom products market are switching to virtual meetings with their customers. This move is helping them gain knowledge about customer needs while following safety measures amid present COVID-19 situation. The market is experiencing upward curveof sales of utility-inspired bathroom fixtures, including replaceable bathroom components and nightlight toilet seats.

Download PDF Brochure – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Key Findings of Bathroom Products Market Report

  • The global bathroom products market is projected to demonstrate growth at a promising CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.
  • The market is expected to gain revenues of approximately US$ 193 Bn by the end of 2030.
  • On regional front, Europe and North America jointly account for leading shares in the global bathroom products market.
  • Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing region in the market.
  • In 2019, Asia Pacific was one of the major share holding regions in the bathroom products market.

Explore 237 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections on Bathroom Products Market (Type: Bathroom Basin, Bathroom Furniture, and Bathroom Accessories; Basin Material: Ceramics, Acrylic, Metals, Stone, and Others; Basin Shape: Rectangular, Round, Oval, Square, and Asymmetrical; Basin Installation: Countertop, Wall-mounted, Free-standing, Console, and Others; Application: Residential and Commercial; Price: Low, Medium, and High/Premium; and Distribution Channel: Online and Offline) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bathroom-products-market.html

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Gamma Biosciences Acquires Nanopareil to Advance Next-Generation Purification Capabilities of ...
Run The World: ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Takes Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level
Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan Pizza
Accord-UK launches Pelgraz▼(pegfilgrastim) Pre-filled Injector and patient app, supporting ...
Growing Global Demand for ESP Disc Replacements Leads to Formation of Independent Company -- Spine ...
Nordic Capital sprints to EUR 6.1 billion Fund X in less than six months in wholly remote capital ...
Authentix Announces Acquisition of Traceless Authentication Group
Tideline Launches Impact Verification Business, "Bluemark," To Strengthen Trust And Accountability ...
AutoStore sues Ocado for infringing technology patents central to the Ocado Smart Platform
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease