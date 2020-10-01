 

Spirit Airlines to Restore Flights to Cap-Haitien, Re-Activate Region’s Only Nonstop Service to U.S.

Spirit will connect Cap-Haitien to the U.S. starting Dec. 3

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brightest planes in the sky will return to Haiti’s north coast just in time for the holidays. Today, Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) announced the resumption of nonstop flights from Cap-Haitien International Airport (CAP) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), beginning on Dec. 3.

Spirit’s service to CAP will be the only nonstop option between the northern part of Haiti and the United States. The airline is offering Guests three weekly flights—Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday—with connections to 22 major cities in the U.S.

“We love giving our Guests more options, and we think flying people from Cap-Haitien nonstop to the U.S. instead of backtracking through Port-au-Prince is a pretty great gift to give as the holiday season approaches,” said Doris Graham, General Manager in Cap-Haitien and Port-au-Prince for Spirit Airlines. “this route shows our commitment to Guests in Cap-Haitien, as well as to the Haitian American population in South Florida.”

Spirit touched down in Haiti with its first flight to Port-au-Prince in 2007 and expanded its operations with nonstop service to Cap-Haitien in 2018. In total, the airline has flown more than 1 million Guests between the U.S. and Haiti. population in South Florida.”

This year, the city of Cap-Haitien celebrated their 350 anniversary. Earlier this month, a Spirit Airlines Team Member spearheaded a push to donate more than 700 school supply kits to the National School in Leogane. The kits included backpacks, notebooks, rulers and pencils, all of which arrived just in time for the start of the school year.

Guest Safety   
Spirit’s commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each Guest agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 2 to 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cabin cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that’s effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit’s COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:  
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com. At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.

