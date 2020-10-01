Healthcare Services Use BlueJeans by Verizon to Accelerate Telehealth Initiatives and Improve Patient Outcomes

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon today announced that customers including the University of Louisville, Amicus Therapeutics, Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust and Central London Community Healthcare NHS Trust are deploying BlueJeans to drive healthcare transformation. Using BlueJeans video conferencing for telehealth services, patient-to-family communication, internal collaboration, education and patient advisory boards, hospitals, healthcare and life sciences organizations are able to help improve patient outcomes through providing care remotely in a manner that helps support adherence to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) or similar patient privacy requirements.



According to Frost & Sullivan , the “demand for telehealth will soar by 64.3% in the US in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts the practice of medicine and the delivery of healthcare.” In an effort to keep practitioners and patients safe during this global public health crisis without sacrificing quality of care, healthcare organizations are having to rethink traditional service models and critically assess modern technology to improve patient health remotely—with the need for secure, enterprise-grade telemedicine solutions becoming a priority. The BlueJeans platform can transform the way hospitals and health systems operate, innovate, and deliver care to patients as we look toward the future of healthcare.

Opened as the Louisville Medical Institute in 1837, the University of Louisville School of Medicine is one of the oldest medical schools in North America and the 9th oldest in the United States. According to Tim Bickel, Certified TeleHealth Program Manager and Certified Medical Manager of the University of Louisville, “The transition to telehealth at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic was not as difficult for us as it could have been thanks to our existing relationship with BlueJeans. While some of our clinics were up and running performing telehealth before the pandemic even hit, BlueJeans allowed us to make remote consultations widespread to better protect the safety of our patients, providers and staff. Furthermore, we’ve been able to continue live streaming surgical procedures straight from the operating room to our medical students who are now learning virtually at home instead of in the classroom.”