GECINA Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
GECINA (Paris:GFC):
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
September 2020
76,455,191
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,455,191
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,548,286
Previous declaration
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
August 2020
|
76,452,609
|
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 76,452,609
|
|
|
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,545,704
