DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Acquisition Media and Games Invest plc; Closing of the share purchase and transfer agreement with freenet AG for the acquisition of freenet digital GmbH successfully concluded 01.10.2020 / 18:50 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

October 01, 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: M8G) ("MGI" or the "Company"), has concluded the closing of the share purchase and transfer agreement with freenet AG for the acquisition of freenet digital GmbH as planned.

"We are pleased about the successful closing and looking forward to the integration of freenet digital. The acquisition and integration will strengthen our mobile games business and will enable us to increase the share of mobile gaming revenues from 1% to approx. 10% in the fourth quarter. The expansion into the fast-growing mobile gaming market is a strategically logical step for MGI. In the competitive mobile gaming market, the competition for players is enormous and user acquisition is the key success factor. MGI's media segment has a strong focus on user acquisition for mobile games which will strengthen our organic growth of our acquired mobile games portfolio. In addition to further acquisitions, we will also leverage the potential of our existing games and port some of our gaming IPs to mobile like other gaming companies have done it very successfully," said Remco Westermann, CEO.

About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc is a digital games company with main operational presence in EMEA and North America. The Company has an active position in games supported by a media unit for user acquisitiom. MGI follows a "Buy, Integrate, Build and Improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions. MGI has successfully acquired over 30 companies and assets over the past six years. The Company's shares (M8G) are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and starting from 6 October also on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:

Remco Westermann

President and CEO

+49 40 411 885206

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations, Germany

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi.group

info@mgi.group

www.mgi.group

