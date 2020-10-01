 

DGAP-News Media and Games Invest plc; Closing of the share purchase and transfer agreement with freenet AG for the acquisition of freenet digital GmbH successfully concluded

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 18:50  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc / Key word(s): Acquisition
Media and Games Invest plc; Closing of the share purchase and transfer agreement with freenet AG for the acquisition of freenet digital GmbH successfully concluded

01.10.2020 / 18:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media and Games Invest plc; Closing of the share purchase and transfer agreement with freenet AG for the acquisition of freenet digital GmbH successfully concluded

October 01, 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: M8G) ("MGI" or the "Company"), has concluded the closing of the share purchase and transfer agreement with freenet AG for the acquisition of freenet digital GmbH as planned.

"We are pleased about the successful closing and looking forward to the integration of freenet digital. The acquisition and integration will strengthen our mobile games business and will enable us to increase the share of mobile gaming revenues from 1% to approx. 10% in the fourth quarter. The expansion into the fast-growing mobile gaming market is a strategically logical step for MGI. In the competitive mobile gaming market, the competition for players is enormous and user acquisition is the key success factor. MGI's media segment has a strong focus on user acquisition for mobile games which will strengthen our organic growth of our acquired mobile games portfolio. In addition to further acquisitions, we will also leverage the potential of our existing games and port some of our gaming IPs to mobile like other gaming companies have done it very successfully," said Remco Westermann, CEO.

About Media and Games Invest plc

Media and Games Invest plc is a digital games company with main operational presence in EMEA and North America. The Company has an active position in games supported by a media unit for user acquisitiom. MGI follows a "Buy, Integrate, Build and Improve" strategy through organic growth and acquisitions. MGI has successfully acquired over 30 companies and assets over the past six years. The Company's shares (M8G) are listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and starting from 6 October also on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm.

For further information, please contact:
Remco Westermann
President and CEO
+49 40 411 885206

Sören Barz
Head of Investor Relations, Germany
+49 170 376 9571
soeren.barz@mgi.group
info@mgi.group
www.mgi.group

 


01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Media and Games Invest plc
St. Christopher Street 168
VLT 1467 Valletta
Malta
Phone: +356 21 22 7553
Fax: +356 21 22 7667
E-mail: info@mgi.group
Internet: www.mgi.group
ISIN: MT0000580101
WKN: A1JGT0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1138445

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138445  01.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138445&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMedia and Games Invest Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Media and Games Invest
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Institutional Business mit Ankäufen von rund 160 Mio. Euro weiter aus
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer
DGAP-News: ECBF Management GmbH: New European Circular Bioeconomy Fund is ready to invest in Europe's ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: Veränderungen im Vorstand der VARTA AG
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-News: FUCHS stärkt Spezialitätengeschäft durch den Erwerb des Schmierstoffgeschäfts von WELPONER SRL, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:42 Uhr
Original-Research: Media and Games Invest plc (von First Berlin Equity Resear...
30.09.20
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Stockholm
30.09.20
Media and Games Invest: Kapitalerhöhung platziert, Aktie bleibt wackelig
29.09.20
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc platziert 25 Millionen Aktien im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung und erzielt einen Erlös von 300 Millionen SEK (deutsch)
29.09.20
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc carries out a private placement of 25 million shares raising proceeds of SEK 300 million
29.09.20
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc platziert 25 Millionen Aktien im Rahmen einer Privatplatzierung und erzielt einen Erlös von 300 Millionen SEK
29.09.20
Media and Games Invest: Die Aktie wackelt bedenklich!
29.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (deutsch)
29.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm
29.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc announces its intention to carry out a Private Placement and applies for Secondary Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
618
Media and Games Invest
14.05.20
4
Unter der Lupe: Corona-Krise stärkt Gaming-Aktie: Mit noch besseren Aussichten für die Zeit danach –