Verizon pledges another $250,000 of support for PFLAG

“PFLAG National has been a long-term Verizon community partner in the LGBTQ community and its important work helps to connect people when it matters the most. We are very proud to continue our partnership with PFLAG to help enhance its support network across the US, build its communications and chapter development efforts, and most importantly, support PFLAG's work to unite LGBTQ individuals and their families," said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has pledged another $250,000 in support of PFLAG, the nation’s first and largest organization for the parents, families, and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. This brings Verizon’s total support of PFLAG to $750,000, given over the last three years. The generous donation comes at the start of LGBTQ+ History Month, celebrated every October, and in advance of National Coming Out Day, which takes place each year on October 11th.

Verizon’s support of PFLAG has been meaningful and visible, starting with the Connected By Pride campaign, which included a short film featuring coming-out stories and a digital Pride parade. Love Calls Back , the second campaign, went viral with the stories of families reconnecting by phone, after the coming-out process didn’t go well the first time. PFLAG supported the families in the process, with their ongoing connection highlighted after the film was released.

"We’re truly grateful to Verizon for their ongoing support, which has helped create loving and affirming families across the country,” said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National. “Thanks to Verizon’s support, we’ve expanded the PFLAG Chapter Network, increased our staff, and strengthened our infrastructure. And when COVID-19 hit, we quickly pivoted and brought the PFLAG Connects program to life in a very short period of time; this truly could not have happened without Verizon’s commitment to PFLAG.”

PFLAG has been providing support, education, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people and their families and allies for nearly 50 years. The PFLAG Chapter Network—currently 400+ chapters strong and growing every year—covers the entire United States, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Much of the PFLAG Chapter Network is participating in PFLAG Connects, a nationwide virtual program that includes digital tools and resources, live broadcasts, and PFLAG Connects chapter meetings, allowing people to find and receive the critical peer-to-peer support that PFLAG chapters are known for. Verizon’s gift will continue to strengthen PFLAG National’s communications, outreach, and infrastructure.

About PFLAG

PFLAG is the nation’s first and largest organization uniting families, allies, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people. PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy, and has 400+ chapters and 200,000 supporters crossing multiple generations of families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas across America. To learn more, visit pflag.or g , like us on Facebook (/ pflag ) , and follow us on Twitter (@ pfla g ) , Instagram (@ pflag ) , and TikTok (@ pflag ) .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/ media-center . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Emily Vicker

emily.vicker@verizon.com



