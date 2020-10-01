 

Verizon pledges another $250,000 of support for PFLAG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 19:00  |  53   |   |   

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has pledged another $250,000 in support of PFLAG, the nation’s first and largest organization for the parents, families, and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. This brings Verizon’s total support of PFLAG to $750,000, given over the last three years. The generous donation comes at the start of LGBTQ+ History Month, celebrated every October, and in advance of National Coming Out Day, which takes place each year on October 11th.

“PFLAG National has been a long-term Verizon community partner in the LGBTQ community and its important work helps to connect people when it matters the most. We are very proud to continue our partnership with PFLAG to help enhance its support network across the US, build its communications and chapter development efforts, and most importantly, support PFLAG's work to unite LGBTQ individuals and their families," said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon.

Verizon’s support of PFLAG has been meaningful and visible, starting with the Connected By Pride campaign, which included a short film featuring coming-out stories and a digital Pride parade. Love Calls Back, the second campaign, went viral with the stories of families reconnecting by phone, after the coming-out process didn’t go well the first time. PFLAG supported the families in the process, with their ongoing connection highlighted after the film was released.

"We’re truly grateful to Verizon for their ongoing support, which has helped create loving and affirming families across the country,” said Brian K. Bond, Executive Director of PFLAG National. “Thanks to Verizon’s support, we’ve expanded the PFLAG Chapter Network, increased our staff, and strengthened our infrastructure. And when COVID-19 hit, we quickly pivoted and brought the PFLAG Connects program to life in a very short period of time; this truly could not have happened without Verizon’s commitment to PFLAG.”

PFLAG has been providing support, education, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people and their families and allies for nearly 50 years. The PFLAG Chapter Network—currently 400+ chapters strong and growing every year—covers the entire United States, including Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Much of the PFLAG Chapter Network is participating in PFLAG Connects, a nationwide virtual program that includes digital tools and resources, live broadcasts, and PFLAG Connects chapter meetings, allowing people to find and receive the critical peer-to-peer support that PFLAG chapters are known for. Verizon’s gift will continue to strengthen PFLAG National’s communications, outreach, and infrastructure.

About PFLAG

PFLAG is the nation’s first and largest organization uniting families, allies, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) people. PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy, and has 400+ chapters and 200,000 supporters crossing multiple generations of families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas across America. To learn more, visit pflag.org, like us on Facebook (/pflag), and follow us on Twitter (@pflag) , Instagram (@pflag), and TikTok (@pflag).

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Emily Vicker 
emily.vicker@verizon.com

 


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
PyroGenesis Comments on HPQ Silicon Resources’ News Release Announcing Potential Nano Powder ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
Healthcare Services Use BlueJeans by Verizon to Accelerate Telehealth Initiatives and Improve Patient Outcomes
16:00 Uhr
Verizon Business to Debut Contact Center Hub
15:30 Uhr
Verizon Fios adds new Spanish-language VOD content
15:00 Uhr
Verizon expands LTE Home Internet to more rural areas
30.09.20
Pixel perfect: Verizon announces preorders for new Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G UW
29.09.20
Verizon first to carry awesome dual-screen LG Wing; preorders start October 1
29.09.20
Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to Minneapolis & St. Paul customers; offers cutting-edge equipment
29.09.20
Yahoo Finance Announces All-Star Lineup for First-Ever Virtual “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET Hosted Live from the Nasdaq MarketSite
28.09.20
Verizon Business Survey Finds 55% of Small Businesses Concerned About Survival Amid Social Distancing Regulations
25.09.20
Verizon Named Official 5G Partner of the National Hockey League

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN